Gulfport police investigating overnight homicide

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Gulfport police responded to the area of New Haven Court and Klein Road Sunday around 12:46 a.m. to investigate a complaint about a firearm discharge.
Police say when they arrived, officers located an adult black male in the 11900 block of Klein Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and determined the male was deceased.
Gulfport police confirm this incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.