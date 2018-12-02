Donations needed for South Mississippi Child Advocacy Center annual toy drive

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - A South Mississippi non-profit is calling on the community to step in as Santa and put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.
The Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is collecting donations for its 3rd annual toy drive to make sure no tree in South Mississippi sits empty on Christmas morning, but it’s a mission they can’t do alone.
“Anything that you think a child would want, that’s what we’re looking for, from dolls to stuffed teddy bears, things of that nature," said program director Krystle Hilliard.
The CAC provides a sense of safety and security for child abuse victims. In 2018 alone, the organization conducted more than 550 forensic interviews. The toy drive is just another way it continues to serve the children of South Mississippi.
“The kids that will come through the CAC, and we have an active vocal case open with them, we try to make sure that they have those services as well. That they receive the services and also make sure that they receive some toys for Christmas," Hilliard said.
Parents will be invited to come and choose toys for their kids at the CAC’s office in the weeks before Christmas.
Hilliard said they’re looking to make this a merry Christmas for 150 families. Their goal is to make sure every child receives at least 10 toys. That’s 1,500 toys they’re wanting to collect by Dec. 14. It’s a lofty goal, but thanks to generous donations from businesses, they’re already halfway there.
Hilliard is confident the community will come together to help them give one of the greatest gifts, one that can’t be wrapped.
“Child abuse can be very traumatic for the kids and the families that’s involved, so anyway that we can do anything, any small act of kindness to bring joy to them this holiday season, it’s a great impact for those kids," she said.
Toy donations can be dropped off at the CAC office at 2315 17th Street in downtown Gulfport. The CAC is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline for donations is next Friday, Dec. 14.
Call CAC at (228) 868-8686 for more information.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.