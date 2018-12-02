Cyclist gearing up for Christmas bike ride along the Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Gulf Coast cyclist participated in the 4th annual Christmas Bike Drive Sunday morning.
The cyclist have been up since 7 a.m. when they met at Tri Hard Sports on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs. They gathered to enjoy some hot chocolate, donuts, and fellowship. Bicycles, helmets, and toys were collected for children in need along the Gulf Coast.
Then at 8 a.m. cyclists will mount their bikes and ride from Tri Hard Sports over the Biloxi Bay Bridge along Hwy 90 to the Biloxi Lighthouse Park and return to Tri Hard Sports.
An escort was provided for the cyclists.
Each cyclist was asked to wear a helmet, reflective apparel, and a flashing light.
The event was created in 2015 by local triathlete Danny Walton as a way to help children in need. His passion for cycling lead him to request bicycles and to team up with the Gulf Coast Bicycle Club who now receives and distributes the bicycles and toys to local children.
The ride usually attracts the participation of between 30 to 50 cyclists.
