Help residents on the Coast stay warm ahead of tough winter season

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The winter season is a tough time for people who do not have essential clothing needed to protect them against the cold. Something as simple as a coat or a pair of shoes can make a tremendous difference for someone who doesn’t have these things.
The 30th annual Coats and Shoes for Kids Drive hopes to provide warmth for as many people as possible along the Gulf Coast. Despite the name, donations will be collected for people of all ages.
People can drop off donations at WLOX on 208 Debuys Road in Biloxi or any Peoples Bank location through December 7.
Coats will be brought to Edgewater Cleaners where they will be cleaned and brought to St. Vincent de Paul Society charity for distribution.
The drive is being sponsored by WLOX, Peoples Bank, and Edgewater Cleaners.
