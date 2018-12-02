Biloxi Visitor’s Center showcases local artists during holiday season

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - They create amazing handcrafted works of art, right here in South Mississippi.
From original jewelry to pottery and even books, Coast artists have something for everybody, and they’re hoping the Biloxi Visitor Center’s Christmas artist showcase will help get the word out.
“Just to show people what kind of culture and what kind of art we have here, manufacturing here on the Coast,” said Historical Administrator Bill Raymond. “And really is trying to support the local artists and the local economy instead of going to the big box store and buying all your Christmas gifts. Try to buy locally, and try to support our local artists.”
Some like Biloxi author Patti Jane Golden saw the showcase as a way to inform South Mississippians about her award-winning titles focusing on Eastern Europe.
“People are curious about the region,” Golden said. “And this is a great way to learn about it from someone who lived there and didn’t just live there and didn’t just visit for two days. So I’m able to talk to people about it, answer their questions about travel and tourism.”
Kathy Boehm is visiting the Coast from San Diego. She was happy to be able to experience so many Coast artists in one location.
“Everything is beautiful,” Boehm said. “Everything is beautiful. The bracelets, the necklaces, everything.”
Raymond said the artist showcase will continue each Sunday through Christmas, including a two day event Dec. 22 and 23.
On Sunday Dec. 9, Coast photographer Alex North will be at the Visitor Center to sign his 2019 calendar and speak with fans about his work.
