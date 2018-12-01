Watch Poplarville face Louisville in the Class 4a State Championship game

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Saturday is a big day for high school football in MS! With the 2018 football season in its final round, the best of the best will play in the Mississippi football championship games.
The 4A State Championship game kicks things off at 11 a.m. with #2 ranked Poplarville facing #1 ranked Louisville. This is Poplarville’s second time in three seasons playing for a state championship. WLOX News Now will be broadcasting the game on the WLOX Bounce channel.
If you’re a Cable One subscriber, the Bounce channel is channel 27. If you watch WLOX over an antenna, the Bounce channel is channel 13.3.
This is one of six championship games WLOX Bounce will broadcast.
The class 2A State Championship game starts at 3 p.m. with Scott Central facing Taylorville.
The class 5A State Championship game starts at 7 p.m. with West Point versus West Jones.
WLOX sports reporter Patrick Clay will be at the game with live updates.
