Thousands of wreaths placed in Biloxi National Cemetery

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A brief ceremony kicked off the sixth annual laying of the wreaths at Biloxi National Cemetery.
“It’s so important to do it,” said Chad Riemann of Reimann Funeral Homes. “To recognize the service of our loved ones and to come out here and lay a wreath on their grave.”
People of all ages took the time to lay wreaths at the foot of grave sites of every veteran in the cemetery. People like Army veteran Donald Grigery, who rendered a salute after placing each wreath.
“Because I respect the people that had served before me” Grigery said. “And it’s showing my respect for them.”
One thing that stood out to Grigery, and Crusaders for Veterans President Kevin Cuttill, was the amount of families who took part this year.
“It makes me feel proud that they can, they are understanding the tradition, and they’re understanding that a lot of soldiers gave their lives for our freedoms,” Grigery said.
“You see these young kids out here? I love it,” Cuttill said. “It’s family teaching family that look, here’s the price of freedom.”
For Cuttill, the question isn’t why they do this.
“Why not do this?” he asked. “I don’t get it. For years, we’ve been down here and seeing this, and you have a lot of empty headstones. It’s like ‘No.’ Our veterans do not deserve to be forgotten.”
More than 2,000 people laid out nearly 20,000 wreaths this year according to Riemann. The wreaths will remain in place throughout the holiday season.
