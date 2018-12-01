Seabees volunteer to repair historic Catholic church

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - It’s no easy task to restore a piece of history, but that’s exactly what a group of Seabee volunteers spent their Saturday doing. They were helping to renovate the historic St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Pass Christian into a community center.
Historians say St. Stephen’s was the first integrated Catholic parish in Mississippi. It was established in the early 1920s to segregate black parishioners, but when Hurricane Camille destroyed Our Lady of Good Hope Church in 1969, many of the white members of that congregation began attending St. Stephen’s.
Now, work is underway to preserve the history of the church by renovating it to be used as a cultural and historical center.
This is the second weekend that Seabees have volunteered. They said they’re thankful to be part of a project with so much meaning.
“It gives a lot of motivation, and it also makes it very easy to promote because people, the heart of the community and the Seabee base really want to support the community and historic communities, and just all the meaning behind it; they’re behind it," said Sarah Powell, NCBC Gulfport Deputy Command Chaplain.
Long-time members said they’re happy to see the work being done and the help from all around.
“They’re doing all of this. Well, I look at this way. I say, well, God’s blessings will come to them, but it’s amazing," said John Ozene.
It’s going to take several weekends to complete this entire project, but the volunteers said they are dedicated to seeing it all the way through.
