Poplarville falls to Louisville in 4A State Championship

HATTIESBURG, MS (WLOX) - Poplarville’s remarkable run ended with heartbreak in Hattiesburg Saturday.
Despite leading for each of the first three quarters, Poplarville (13-2) fell short of the 2018 Class 4A State Championship, falling to Louisville 25-20.
“I thought we laid it all out on the line,” said Poplarville Head Coach Jay Beech. “I thought we gave everything we had. These guys wanted it bad, believed we could do it. Nobody doubted. To come up short, that’s a hard pill to swallow.”
Leading 20-12 in the third, Poplarville gave up 13 unanswered points to Louisville to seal the game.
On a day where the Poplarville offense struggled with key injuries, Tyson Holston stepped up to the plate. The senior running back scored three different times, including a 44-yard scamper in the third to give Poplarville a 20-12 lead.
This marks two State Championship runner-up finishes in the last three seasons for Poplarville.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.