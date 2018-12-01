Page 13: Local artist can turn ordinary wood into extraordinary art

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - A group of local artists has formed Lighthouse Woodturners, dedicated to turning ordinary wood into extraordinary pieces of art. One member has a shop where he makes just about anything out of wood, including Christmas ornaments.
Johnny Hughes picked up this hobby about seven years ago when he retired, and he spends a lot of time in his Ocean Springs shop.
“It’s addictive,” he said.
Hughes is president of Lighthouse Woodturners, a group of like minded artisans. Hughes is always looking for the perfect logs, and his shop is full of some of his favorites woods.
“There’s everything from cypress, I’m making bowls out of that. There is a piece of pecan, hickory, magnolia, just a little bit of everything,” he said.
This time of year Hughes gets busy making one of a kind Christmas ornaments.
“It’s just a tradition. I’ve made bells and round ornaments along with pointed ones,” he said.
Using a wood lathe and hand held tools, Hughes can turn wood into works of art. It’s an amazing process, and every piece of wood provides a surprise or two. Hughes never knows what he’s going to get when it comes to color and grain.
“It’s like opening a Christmas present. When you start cutting into a piece of wood you never know what you’ll find in there. You start turning into it and you see the grain and the color. It’s amazing what you get out of it," he said.
