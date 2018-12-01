Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor sworn in

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor was officially sworn in on Friday.
He was unanimously voted into the position on Nov. 20. He said he’s ready to get started and is looking forward to serving the City of Ocean Springs.
“I’m excited to get started. Everybody came out and I’m just so grateful and humble. Looking forward to doing a good job for the City of Ocean Springs,” Judge Taylor said. “I mean you never think you’re going to be able to serve in this position. I never dreamed I’d be able to do this. Sure, I’ve often thought about it but never thought it was a reality, or could be a reality for me."
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Mike Randolph administered the oath, and Taylor’s wife and son participated in the robing ceremony.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.