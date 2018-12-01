Mississippi officials react to death of former President George H.W. Bush

By Annie Johnson | December 1, 2018 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 9:59 AM

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After receiving the devastating news that former President George H. W. Bush died Friday night, several Mississippi leaders released their own reaction to the news.

Governor Phil Bryant tweeted around 8:18 a.m. describing Bush as a war hero, statesman, and our 41st president.

Governor Bryant ordered all U.S. and MS flags be flown at half-staff beginning immediately for 30 days in Bush’s honor.

U.S. Senator for Mississippi Roger Wicker issued the following statement around 9:30 a.m.

“Gayle and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of one of the greatest statesmen and public servants our nation has ever known. As a naval pilot during World War II, a congressman, ambassador to the United Nations, envoy to China, director of Central Intelligence, Vice President, President, and elder statesman, George Bush devoted his life to our country. The American people are grateful for President Bush’s steady and principled leadership as he oversaw the peaceful conclusion of the Cold War, and led an international coalition to liberate the people of Kuwait. He will also be remembered for his deep faith and wonderful family.
Roger Wicker

U.S. Senator for Mississippi Cindy Hyde-Smith tweeted a remembrance and thanks in honor of Bush saying his life was spent in service to and defense of this great nation.

