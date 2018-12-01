Mississippi officials react to death of former President George H.W. Bush

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - After receiving the devastating news that former President George H. W. Bush died Friday night, several Mississippi leaders released their own reaction to the news.
Governor Phil Bryant tweeted around 8:18 a.m. describing Bush as a war hero, statesman, and our 41st president.
Governor Bryant ordered all U.S. and MS flags be flown at half-staff beginning immediately for 30 days in Bush’s honor.
U.S. Senator for Mississippi Roger Wicker issued the following statement around 9:30 a.m.
U.S. Senator for Mississippi Cindy Hyde-Smith tweeted a remembrance and thanks in honor of Bush saying his life was spent in service to and defense of this great nation.
