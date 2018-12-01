Mississippi officials react to death of former President George H.W. Bush

“Gayle and I were saddened to learn this morning of the death of one of the greatest statesmen and public servants our nation has ever known. As a naval pilot during World War II, a congressman, ambassador to the United Nations, envoy to China, director of Central Intelligence, Vice President, President, and elder statesman, George Bush devoted his life to our country. The American people are grateful for President Bush’s steady and principled leadership as he oversaw the peaceful conclusion of the Cold War, and led an international coalition to liberate the people of Kuwait. He will also be remembered for his deep faith and wonderful family.

Roger Wicker