Mississippi Bowl gets weekend underway with Kickoff Banquet

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The JUCO National Championship may have moved from Mississippi to the Midwest, but the Mississippi Bowl still returns in all its glory this weekend in Perkinston.
Jones County and Eastern Arizona converged on to the MGCCC Jefferson Davis Campus Friday evening for the Mississippi Bowl XI Kickoff Banquet. The event featured a night of celebrations, gifts, and some good-natured trash talk between the two squads.
Former Gulf Coast, now South Alabama head coach Steve Campbell was also the guest speaker for tonight’s festivities as both squads vie for their 10th win to end their 2018 season.
“We developed a program three years ago and if there’s anything satisfying to me as a head coach is to see that your program is put in place," Jones County head coach Steve Buckley said. "You can recruit to have a team really, really good for a year, but we wanted to build a developmental program and we’re getting kids ready for the next level. That’s important to me.”
“We made that goal happen and so here’s your rewards," Eastern Arizona head coach John O’Mera said. "Beautiful hotel, beautiful place, friendly people. A trip that you’ll remember the rest of your life.”
The 2018 Mississippi Bowl kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. from Gulf Coast’s A.L. May Memorial Stadium.
