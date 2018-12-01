License plate recognition cameras could be coming to Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police could soon be using an eye in the sky.
With the exception of Hwy. 90 and the interstate where MDOT has mounted cameras, drivers have not been watched with cameras. A proposal to the city council could change that and put 10 cameras up on some of the city’s busiest intersections like Pass Rd. and Popps Ferry Rd.
According to Major Chris DeBack with the Biloxi Police Department, the cameras are needed especially when heavy traffic is coming in and out of the city.
“During any kind of big event, it would be great to have cameras because you don’t have to rely on driving on the route. You can look at camera coverage to see what’s going on and make adjustments from there,” DeBack said.
A partnership with Mississippi Power will also allow the city to install nine license plate recognition cameras around the city which will bring police’s attention to any wanted automobiles.
“If there’s an alert on that vehicle, maybe it’s stolen or something of that nature, when it comes into the city we’ll get an alert saying that vehicle is in the city,” said DeBack. “It will allow our officers to respond to the immediate location to look for it.”
License plate recognition cameras are in place at many of the state’s most highly traveled entry points. While most cities don’t have the this technology in place DeBack said the cameras could play a key role in crime solving.
“If you’re looking for somebody, and you know a vehicle traveled a certain direction, if you had camera coverage you could easily look at it, follow that vehicle and solve the crime.”
The city council will consider approving the cameras at next week’s meeting. The instillation would be paid for by Mississippi Power.
