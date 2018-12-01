68 items up for grabs at City of Ocean Springs auction

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Nearly a hundred items are up for grabs this weekend as the City of Ocean Springs auctions off its surplus.
City-owned vehicles and equipment will go at auction Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Ocean Springs Civic Center. Registration is at 8 a.m., and participants will get an hour to walk the lot before the auction gets underway. It’s free to get in.
Auctioneer Nick Clark said the items will go fast. The entire auction is expected to be over in less than two hours.
What you can expect at the auction: Dump trucks, water tanks, tractors, cars, pickup trucks, electric cars, hybrid cars, four wheelers, boats, electronics, motors, pumps and more.
“I’ll estimate these vehicles will go somewhere from $1,500 to $3,000,” Clark said. “We have titles to everything. They’ll get a title right on the spot. They won’t have to wait to get titles mailed to them."
He said all vehicles crank and they run.
Cash, checks and credit will be accepted. The money collected from the auction will go into the city’s general fund.
