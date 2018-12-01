Home of Grace women’s campus seeking expansion and donations

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - The need to treat women addicts is not going away, and for three generations, the Home of Grace has been providing that service in South Mississippi.
"There's a lot of pain and issues with people out in this world right now, and not just here in Mississippi," said Amber Lyons, who has been in the program for two weeks.
Effective treatment costs money. The Home of Grace tries to cut the price down as much as possible by giving the women a scholarship if they can pay half of the $6,000 the program costs.
"I could have never have afforded this on my own," said Samantha Thompson, a woman in the program.
Some women find the financial support from their relatives, others from their church homes, but sadly, some women don’t have anyone to boost them up.
"I didn't have that part. I had God and me, and I came," said Marina Harris, who is in her third month of treatment.
Once they are in the program in Gautier, the women said they discovered love and community, and they are grateful for it.
“Even in my worst moments in here, they are better than my happiest moments out there on drugs,” Thompson said.
Everyday, about 100 women call or send in an application to join the program, but space is so limited on the 44 bed campus that some have to be put on hold.
“It gets tight. It gets tight sometimes, it does,” Harris said. “All of those female hormones.”
Expanding the campus would help the program become open to more women so no other applications would have to be put on hold and even be afforded a scholarship to join the treatment program.
"We ask them to come up with half of that amount and we work to raise the other half of that amount, but there are many families that could not afford a program like this without that opportunity," said Shellene Barton, the women's director of the Home of Grace.
Barton suggested that if anyone is looking to do something good this holiday season by donating, consider being an angel for a person trying to turn their life around.
