Government asks military to extend troop deployment at southern border to end of January

Government asks military to extend troop deployment at southern border to end of January
Members of the U.S. military install multiple tiers of concertina wire along the banks of the Rio Grande near the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge at the U.S.-Mexico border, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Laredo, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay)
November 30, 2018 at 7:14 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 7:15 PM

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security has officially asked the Pentagon to extend troop deployments along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The deployment has been scheduled to end on Dec. 15.

But DHS is now asking that it be extended 45 days, which would mean the end of January.

The Pentagon said it has received the request, but Defense Secretary James Mattis has yet to sign off on it.

There are currently about 5,600 troops at the southern border, deployed in Texas, California and Arizona.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.