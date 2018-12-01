Few more showers and storms possible today

We had several showers and a few storms pass through earlier this morning, and a few more are possible today. Our best chance for rain is this morning and early afternoon. The severe weather threat remains low, but a strong or severe storm can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
As this cold front passes through tonight, we’ll dry out. However, we won’t cool off much with lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 70s. A stalled front offshore will bring some showers late that night into Monday morning. We’ll be drying off by Monday afternoon as much cooler air rushes into the South. Lows by Tuesday with drop into the 40s, and highs will only reach the upper 50s.
