Disaster zones still need help after end of hurricane season

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Hurricane season may be over, but for employees at the Red Cross of South Mississippi, the work is not done. It all begins before June 1, the official start of the season.
“We spend the first half of the year preparing for the potential of a hurricane, making sure that we have shelter facilities on line, that we have volunteers trained and ready to go," said Angie Grajeda, the region’s disaster program manager.
Eight hurricanes formed out of a total 15 named storms. Hurricanes Florence and Michael, both Category 4s, were the most damaging, and deadly, of the year.
“Devastation everywhere. As you can imagine, trees broken in half and on top of other things, and vehicles thrown around, and buildings gone," Grajeda said.
Regional Philanthropy Officer Denise Smith also took time away from the office to be on the ground. She noticed how the presence of volunteers in disaster zones can be especially comforting.
“In the days that I was down there, it went more from tears of sorrow and being scared to tears of I’m not alone, I have people here," Smith said.
About 80 people volunteered their time to help out with 2018′s very busy hurricane season. All of them played a small part in a bigger picture. That number doesn’t include the countless groups who teamed up with the Red Cross, from non-profits to major corporations.
Smith remembered the looks on people’s faces when Chick-Fil-A cooked food for hurricane victims at shelter after Hurricane Michael.
“It was just such a good thing to see them get so excited about that normalcy that Chick-Fil-A sandwich,” she said with a smile.
Days long after the storms have passed, many are still on the ground, helping others adjust to a new normal.
Click here for more information on disaster relief efforts by the Red Cross.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a nine-minute time lapse of the entire 2018 Hurricane season. Watch the video below:
