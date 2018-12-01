Chiefs RB Hunt put on NFL exempt list after video surfaces

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that Hunt appears headed to the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, sidelining him while the league investigates a video of Hunt striking a woman in February. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not issued a formal statement Friday, Nov. 30, although one was expected for later in the evening. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File) (Eric Christian Smith)
By DAVE SKRETTA | November 30, 2018 at 5:12 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 9:08 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exemption List on Friday night after video surfaced of the reigning NFL rushing champion knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway in February.

Police were called to the scene during the Feb. 10 incident, but no charges were filed. The video posted by TMZ comes at a sensitive time for the Chiefs and the NFL when it comes to domestic violence.

Hunt was at the Chiefs' facility earlier Friday in preparation for Sunday's trip to Oakland, but was excused and sent home, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal statement from the team.

Being placed on the exempt list means the player is paid and does not count against the club's 53-man roster. But he can't practice or play until he is removed from the list.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL