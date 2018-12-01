Applications and donations being accepted for ‘Santa Wears A Badge'

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids will get even more holiday cheer this year thanks to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s “Santa Wears A Badge” program.
Families in need this holiday season can now submit an application through Dec. 7 to be included in the program. It provides toys to kids newborn to 12 years old
“My max was 132 families, almost 400 kids because they’re averaging two to five kids per family. This year, I’m expecting more and I’m hoping for a lot more donations.,” said Connie Bosarge with the program.
There are dozens of donation locations throughout the county:
- Ice Cream & More, 726 Highway 90, Gautier
- Lauren’s Hair Salon, Market Street
- Walmart, Pascagoula
- Fred’s, Highway 57, Vancleave
- Dixie Seat Covers, Market Street, Pascagoula
- Dollar General, Seaman Road, Latimer
- Dollar General, Gautier Vancleave Road, Gautier
- Dollar General, Market/Telephone, Pascagoula
- Dollar General, Highway 613/63, Moss Point, and 613 in Big Point
- Dollar General, Highway 614, Hurley
- Dollar General, Ingalls Avenue, Pascagoula
- Dollar General, Chicot Street, Pascagoula
- Gulf Hills Resort, St. Martin
- Empress Audio, HIghway 90, Pascagoula
- Outrigger Grill, Ingalls Avenue, Pascagoula
- Casual Cuts, Highway 90, Gautier
- Brewer Eye Care, Highway 90, Gautier
- Scotty's Bar&Grill, Telephone Road, Pascagoula
- Round Island Divers, Highway 90, Pascagoula
- C.A.Jones, Inc., Market Street, Pascagoula
- Spanish Trail Lanes, Gautier
- Smokey's Discount Tobacco, Vancleave
- Clark's Auto, Pascagoula
- M&M Bank, St. Martin
- Flooring Mart, Lemoyne Blvd., St. Martin
- Dixie Glass, Market Street, Pascagoula
- Shoe Show Mega Store, Highway 90, Pascagoula
- Wayne Lee's, Pascagoula
- Singing River Hospital Financial Services, Pascagoula
- Estabrook Motors, 14th Street, Pascagoula
- Estabrook Motors, Highway 63, Moss Point
- Jackson Co. Recreation Dept., Ball Park Road, Vancleave
- St. Martin High and Middle School
- Vancleave Schools
- Jackson County Sheriff's Lobby in Courthouse
- Jackson County ADC Lobby
- Escatawpa Fire Department
- Forts Lake Fire Department
All toys must be new and unwrapped.
If you’d like to become a donation location, contact Connie Bosarge at (228) 623-0659 for more information.
