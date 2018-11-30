Voters in Waveland go to the polls next week to select a mayor

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - When voters in Waveland go to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to choose a mayor, they’ll see Incumbent Mike Smith, Tommy Longo and Jay Trapani on the ballot.
Smith was first elected mayor four years ago and is now seeking a second term. Smith said more people are moving into Waveland, and he would like to continue working on city improvement projects like enhancing parks, building sidewalks and growing the downtown.
“There’s a whole lot more to accomplish, and the projects are just now coming out of the ground,” Smith said. “One term is not enough to get things completed, and the city looking better than it did during Katrina. That’s the goal.”
From 1998-2010, Tommy Longo was the mayor of Waveland, and he led the city during Hurricane Katrina. Since leaving office, he’s helped other cities around the country deal with disaster response. He’s looking to become mayor again with a focus on economic development.
“First of all, you have to know how to market and sell the city, and I’ve done that. I’ve gone to those home offices and sold the city,” Longo said. “I had an economic development team that was second to none, and we’d reach out to get them.”
Jay Trapani is currently the executive director of Hope Haven, an organization designed to advocate for abused and neglected children. Trapani said Waveland could use his 35 years of business experience.
“In my past, I’ve take over floundering companies in other industries, including health care, and turned them around and had them flourish under my leadership,” Trapani said. “I believe I have the skills to take Waveland where it needs to be.”
Board of Aldermen candidates will also be on the ballot in Waveland on Dec. 4.
