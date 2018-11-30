Portion of U.S. 90 to close in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Beginning next week, a portion of U.S. 90 will be closed to traffic.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced Highway 90 and Interstate 110 eastbound at Highway 90 will close starting Tuesday, Dec. 4.
The highway between Seal Avenue and Caillavet Street near the MGM Ball park will close overnight as contractors lift and place the pedestrian bridge over Highway 90.
Detours will be in place for the duration of the project. Highway 90 will reopen at 5 a.m. Dec. 5.
