For the Port of Gulfport, the future is now

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Final preparations are underway for a big party at the Port of Gulfport, a party to which you’re invited. A $570 million dollar expansion and restoration at the port is nearly complete. The project was funded by HUD and work began two years after Hurricane Katrina severely damaged the state-owned facility in 2005.
People who make a living at the port know these are exciting times because the port is a busy place these days. More than 550 new jobs have been created with the expansion of the port, which has doubled in size to more than 300 acres.
.“To see the finished product and to see the expansion and see everybody in their buildings, it seems to be a well-oiled machine now," said crane manager Gary Pitcovich.
Longshoremen have more work now, as more tenants have moved in. It’s a good place to make a living.
“You come down here to make some money, provide for your family and everything," said worker Zerrick Seawood. "It’s a good job.”
Elevated to 14 feet as part of the project, the port is now more storm-resistant. That bodes well for the future. Everyone wants to capture the moment.
“It means a real lot to us," said longshoreman Kevin Potts. "It’s going to be a good place to work at right here and family oriented too. Nice place, means a lot. Keep the work coming.”
With that work coming, it means one thing for other port employees who don’t work the docks.
“My job is secure, because of all the new companies coming in, due to the finishing of the expansion," said radio operator Trista Graham. "The expansion I think will bring in more boats, more businesses, more truckers.”
When it comes to the operation of the port of the future, three things have made a major difference and will continue to make a difference. Those are the three $10 million dollar gantry cranes, according to Pitcovich. “The efficiency is just off the charts. Much, much better. This is the way we’re going to go.”
The way to go now is only up, putting this place on the map for Pitcovich and his colleagues. “Right here in Gulfport, this is the port of the future.”
An open house and public tours of the port will be held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. If you plan on taking a look for yourself though, you’ll need to first register for the tour on-line. Just visit the Port of Gulfport website by clicking HERE.
