Pascagoula woman no longer a suspect in estranged husband’s death

In the days after Biggs’s death, his brother told WLOX New Now his estranged sister-in-law was dating the man who shot her husband. Rouvell “Rudy” Thigpen turned himself into police three days after the shooting. Thigpen, who was arrested on a charge of murder, was originally held on a $200,000 bond, but the sheriff confirmed Thigpen’s bond was reduced to $50,000.