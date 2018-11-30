Pascagoula woman no longer a suspect in estranged husband’s death

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A Pascagoula woman arrested in connection with the murder of her estranged husband no longer faces any charges related to his death.
Octavia Williams-Biggs was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in the death of her husband Lorenzo Biggs. Biggs, 31, was shot on DuPont Avenue in Pascagoula May 4.
Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed that jail records show Williams-Biggs was released Friday morning after a Jackson County grand jury did not find enough evidence to try her on the accessory charge.
In the days after Biggs’s death, his brother told WLOX New Now his estranged sister-in-law was dating the man who shot her husband. Rouvell “Rudy” Thigpen turned himself into police three days after the shooting. Thigpen, who was arrested on a charge of murder, was originally held on a $200,000 bond, but the sheriff confirmed Thigpen’s bond was reduced to $50,000.
Thigpen has not posted bond and remains in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on the murder charge and a drug court violation.
Williams-Biggs also faces a drug court violation.
