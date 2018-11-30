No. 20 Pearl River pulls away early to remain undefeated

The Green-and-Gold Wildcats held an early 8-7 advantage over the homestanding Wildcats, but PRCC’s immediate nine-point run put to bed any chances of an upset in Poplarville. Both teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the first half, with Pearl River taking a 37-28 advantage into halftime. Highlighted by an ally-oop from James to Thornton, PRCC out-scored Bishop State 9-5 to open the second half and never gave the visitors much of a chance to go on its own run.