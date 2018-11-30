No. 20 Pearl River pulls away early to remain undefeated

POPLARVILLE, MS (PRCC) - No. 20 Pearl River completed a season sweep of Bishop State on Thursday, using a businesslike performance to top the visiting Wildcats 86-58.
PRCC (8-0) beat Bishop State 103-71 in Mobile in the second game of the season.
Cedric Brim Jr. (Tupelo; Shannon) led PRCC in scoring for the fourth time this year, collecting 22 points.
“He’s been deadly. We need him to keep that up until we can get some other shooters going and I think Lagaurius White got it going tonight,” PRCC coach Chris Oney said. “I don’t worry about CJ I know he’ll be ready to fight every time we go out there.”
Eric Thornton Jr. (Canton; Murrah) was second on the team with 16 points. He added four assists and seven rebounds.
“He’s unique to coach because when this gym is full here in about a week you’ll see the real Eric Thornton. He’ll be superman,” Oney said. “In these games he tries to coast and he can’t really play like that. He likes the big lights and the show.”
Jonas James III (Jackson; Murrah), Brandon Rachal (Natchitoches, La; Natchitoches Central) and White each tallied nine points. James led PRCC with five assists. Chris Agbo (Jos, Nigeria) was once again a force in the paint, leading PRCC with eight rebounds. Langston Powell (West Monroe, La.) added seven rebounds.
GETTING STARTED
The Green-and-Gold Wildcats held an early 8-7 advantage over the homestanding Wildcats, but PRCC’s immediate nine-point run put to bed any chances of an upset in Poplarville. Both teams traded baskets throughout the rest of the first half, with Pearl River taking a 37-28 advantage into halftime. Highlighted by an ally-oop from James to Thornton, PRCC out-scored Bishop State 9-5 to open the second half and never gave the visitors much of a chance to go on its own run.
ENTERING MACJC PLAY
The reigning State Champs will close out the 2018 portion of its schedule and open MACJC all at the same time Monday when the Wildcats host Copiah-Lincoln. The opening tip is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I’m already watching film on them,” Oney said. “They pose a challenge.”