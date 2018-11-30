Lady Wildcats battle back to remain undefeated

POPLARVILLE, MS (PRCC) - A second half outburst propelled Pearl River’s women’s basketball team past visiting Bishop State 66-48 at Marvin R. White Coliseum on Thursday.
The 18-point victory completes a season sweep over Bishop State; PRCC won 73-58 at BSCC in the second game of the season.
“To end up with 66 points and to have some girls who didn’t play their best basketball, I think that’s a positive. And to hold a team under 50 is really good,” PRCC coach Scotty Fletcher said. “I was hoping it wouldn’t be as close, but I guess it was good to have a close game because we were able to challenge our girls at half time. They responded with great character and determination and I thought we played with more passion in the second half.
“In turn, we were able to go on some runs and extend our lead.”
GETTING GOING
PRCC (4-0) built a 12-2 lead to open the game but Bishop State(3-6) pieced together a 15-5 run to bridge the first and second quarters and tie the game 17-17.
Both teams traded shots throughout the second quarter to enter halftime with Bishop State clinging to a 28-27 advantage.
Pearl River turned it on after the break, however, scoring seven straight points.
Powered by eight second-half 3-pointers, PRCC built on its lead and the visiting Lady Wildcats never again threatened.
LEADING THE WAY
Mychala “Pooh” Linzy (Clinton) caught fire off the bench for PRCC, converting four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with a career-high 14 points. Linzy also tallied three assists, one behind Maliyah Bullard (Pass Christian), and three steals.
“She did a really good job of setting the tone early on defense and then in the second half we were able to get out in transition,” Fletcher said.
Gabby Brown (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; Choctaw) came alive late, scoring all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of her responding the way she did in the second half,” Fletcher said.
Elexis Peyton (Jackson; Provine) and Dywana Parker (Gulfport) rounded out PRCC’s scoring leaders with nine and eight points respectively. Peyton added a team-best six rebounds.
BACK IN ACTION
Pearl River is back in action Saturday at Coastal Alabama-North. The Lady Wildcats will close out the 2018 portion of their schedule and open MACJC play all at the same time Monday with a 5:30 p.m. tip against Copiah-Lincoln at Marvin R. White Coliseum.
