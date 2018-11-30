Kiln mother shoots son in self-defense, officials say

KILN, MS (WLOX) - Hancock County officials confirmed a Kiln mother killed her son in self-defense Friday morning after he threatened her with a knife.
Criminal Investigation Division Commander Glenn Grannan told WLOX News Now the shooting on Cameron Drive was reported around 8:20 a.m. Grannan said the mother told deputies she shot her son because she thought he was going to kill her.
The shooting followed an argument that escalated with the son holding a knife on his mother, Grannan said. Deputies had been called to the family home on several occasions for domestic disputes, according to Grannan.
“Seemed like today he flipped out and threatened to kill her with a knife,” Grannan said, adding when the father got involved she broke free. “She feared for her life and her husband’s life and went to the bedroom where she acquired a pistol.”
Grannan said the son had recently been released from a Louisiana prison and said “the parents brought him home because he had nowhere else to go.”
She has not been arrest on any charges at the time of this report.
“It will go through the grand jury, but the sheriff’s department is not going to file any charges," Grannan said. "We’re satisfied it was self-defense.”
