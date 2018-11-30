Hornet fever alive in Poplarville ahead of state title game

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -Excitement is building in Poplarville where the Hornets are getting ready to play in the 4A state championship Saturday.
On Friday, it was a good ole fashioned pep rally which created a buzz around the school and around town. The Hornets get ready to rumble tomorrow in Hattiesburg against Louisville for the state title.
“They work hard and give 110 percent each and every day," said sophomore Blaire Alexander. “So I’m pretty pumped about (Saturday’s) game because I know they will give it their all.”
In 2018, the Hornets have made all the right moves to get to the title game for the second time in three years. They're hoping this time the green machine will bring the state title back to Pearl River County.
"Moving along through grades and stuff, just playing the last game for our seniors, and it's just a moment for all of us, and no matter what happens, just being a supporter of the team and watching the boys play is really what matters," said Canaan Logan, Poplarville High senior. "The boys just playing tough and playing hard is really what's pumping up the crowd because we have so much potential as well and that's why it'll be such a big game Saturday."
You can watch the game on WLOX Bounce Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
