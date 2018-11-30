Hornet fever alive in Poplarville ahead of state title game

"Moving along through grades and stuff, just playing the last game for our seniors, and it's just a moment for all of us, and no matter what happens, just being a supporter of the team and watching the boys play is really what matters," said Canaan Logan, Poplarville High senior. "The boys just playing tough and playing hard is really what's pumping up the crowd because we have so much potential as well and that's why it'll be such a big game Saturday."