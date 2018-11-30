Gulfport Police Department has largest cycle of promotions in its history

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Every promotion ceremony is bittersweet. To say hello to new leadership is to say goodbye to the old.
For the Gulfport Police Department, there are lot of goodbyes coming.
“We looked at our rosters to see how many would be eligible over the next few years,” said Chief Leonard Papania at the annual Promotions and Awards Ceremony. “And in that window of time, which is about two years now, we will have retired or the opportunity to retire about a thousand years of Gulfport policing.”
The reason? A lot of those of retirement age came on the force at the same time when Gulfport annexed the northern part of the city 25 years ago.
“Back in ‘94, chief Payne was tasked with almost doubling his force,” Papania said. “So, a lot of us came on then, and now we’re in the twilight of that career.”
In fact, Papania said that since January, it has been the largest cycle of promotions in the department’s history.
It’s taken some long-term planning to avoid major issues, and Papania found that new sources of leadership were already there.
“There is a lot of talent in this agency,” he said. “And not just talent but enthusiasm and in a lot of ways, you kind of feel a little push. They’re ready to take the place.”
One major retirement this year was Deputy Chief Chris Loposser. Now, Chris Ryle has that title.
“One of the things that Chief Papania has always said since he took over is plan for your succession,” Ryle said. “And we have done a really great job of doing that.”
New Public Information Officer Sgt. James Griffin said what’s worked for him will work for others.
“We try and encourage those to work toward achieving those small steps first,” Griffin said. “In taking the small steps, it allows them to look forward to moving into positions of sergeant, lieutenant and captain.”
The long service is impressive to Det. Chris Kloc, who has been on the force for two years.
“When you see people with 20, 22, 25 years retiring, that’s a lot of dedication, lot of service, lot of knowledge that they were willing to stick around,” he said. “So, my aspirations are right there, and I think there’s a lot of possibilities and a lot of probabilities for growth.”
