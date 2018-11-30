First responders recognized at Biloxi Fire Department awards ceremony

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dozens of firefighters were recognized during an awards ceremony Thursday night. Biloxi firefighters were honored at the second annual awards ceremony for the Biloxi Fire Department.
Firefighters of the year were announced, along with first responder of the year, and ribbons were given to those with more than 20 years of service with the department.
The event ended with the Phil McCabe Five Bugle Award, also known as the chief’s award, where Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney will recognize a firefighter or firefighters, “based on observed behavior and attitude.” The award is named for the first chief of the Biloxi Fire Department, who served from 1883 to 1894 and is credited with helping establish the city’s first fire company, Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, on Sept. 19, 1883, a date generally considered the birthdate of the Biloxi Fire Department.
“It’s nice to get everybody together and I’m very proud of them putting theirself first in front of others to help the citizens of Biloxi," said Battalian Chief Anthony Trosclair with the Biloxi Fire Department.
Below are the names of people recognized during the awards ceremony:
- Nick Allen
- Morgan Howe
- Adam Rudolph
- Michael Woods
- Deputy Chief John Jennings
- John LeGrand
- Kenny Matlock
- Jeff Hinton
- Mike Lurix
- Travis Sexton
- Sherry Bell
- Chief Mike Beyerstedt on behalf of the Gulfport Fire Department
- Ann Marie Borries
- Conno Caranna III on behalf of Margaritaville
- Greg Stewart on behalf of Margaritaville
- James Carver on behalf of American Medical Response
- Charles Wise on behalf of American Medical Response
- Les Clark
- Jennifer Claverie
- Keith Crosby
- Jason Dalton on behalf of Firehouse Subs
- Chief Keith Davis on behalf of the Department of Marine Resources
- Chief James Donnett on behalf of Keesler Air Force Base Fire Department
- Chief Chase Edwards on behalf of Combat Readiness Training Center
- Jimmy Freeman
- Phil Frisby
- Al Green
- Carson Harris
- Mark Holland on behalf of Desporte Paper Company
- Jeff Jenkins on behalf of Harrah’s Casino
- Charles O’Hala on behalf of Harrah’s Casino
- Ron Lessner
- Bobby Mahoney on behalf of Mary Mahoney’s
- Mark McCrindle
- Christy Milbourne
- Chief John Miller on behalf of Biloxi Police Department
- Kevin Murray
- Patty Nash
- Chief Jeff Ponson on behalf of Ocean Springs Fire Department
- Tina Rexrode on behalf Papa John’s Pizza
- Charmaine Schmermund
- Sean Shoemake
- Vernon Smith
- Katy Stallings
- Chief Pat Sullivan on behalf of Harrison County Fire Service
- Ira Fey Tremmel
- Susan Varnes on behalf of Treasure Bay Casino
- Krisit Vermillion on behalf of The Shrimpossibiles
- Trudy Vilarrubia
- Susan Walker
- Arika Zandee on behalf of Smootie King
- Willaim Wiley
- Clay Courtney
- Michelle Crowley
- Jeremy Foreman
- Scott Kelley
- Capt. Jeff Walden
- Joe Bates
- Brian Capehart
- Nick Dubuisson
- Mark Seymour
- Battalion Chief David Williams
- Capt. Matt Powell
- Daryle Bradley
- Matthew Bozeman
- Devin Dill
- Justin Lopez
- John Massey
- Ken Morton
- Jesse Richard
- Capt. Robert Weikal
- Derrick Gates
- Mickey Worzella
- Capt. Brian Rouse
- Sammy Jenner
- Robert Romero
- Gerry Thibodeaux
- Brian Williamson
- Shawn Battise
- Cameron Whiteside
- Mike Sigman
- Will Fairley
- Caleb Hudson
- Brian McLeod
- Bobby Powell
- Aaron Dorcik
- Al Hampton
