First responders recognized at Biloxi Fire Department awards ceremony

The event ended with the Phil McCabe Five Bugle Award, also known as the chief’s award, where Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney will recognize a firefighter or firefighters, “based on observed behavior and attitude.” The award is named for the first chief of the Biloxi Fire Department, who served from 1883 to 1894 and is credited with helping establish the city’s first fire company, Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, on Sept. 19, 1883, a date generally considered the birthdate of the Biloxi Fire Department.