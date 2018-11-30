Feds expected to ban bump stocks soon

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - A nationwide ban of a controversial gun attachment is days away.
Last year, the Trump administration vowed to outlaw bump stocks. They gained national attention last year after a Las Vegas shooter used them in a rampage, killing 58 people.
Van’s Deer Processing has already pulled bump stocks off the shelves, calling them too controversial.
The gun part, which allows semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly, could be illegal by weeks end. Gun experts at Van’s believe there could be more effective ways to prevent mass shootings.
Van Allen said, “We have mental health issues. We’re not prosecuting people to the full extent of the law when they uses guns in crimes. There’s a lot of other ways we can combat this illegal activity.”
Under the new law, bump stocks owners would have 90 days to surrender them or destroy them.
“They’re hardly ever used in a crime. I don’t see how the government can come in and say you have to destroy these or turn them in. I think we got more serious issues to deal with,” said Allen.
John White, who owns Two Gun Tactical in Flowood, says he’s never sold bump stocks and never will.
“It makes the firearm you have uncontrollable. We are here to teach safety. I don’t believe you can have a bump stock and fire it safely.”
White says his business often gets calls from customers wanting bump stocks.
“I don’t believe in turning them over to the government and destroying them in 90 days. I believe that’s an infringement on our constitutional right.”
