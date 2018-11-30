Christmas on the Coast: Cities kick off the holiday season

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The holiday season is officially here and South Mississippi is looking merry and bright! If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family to help get in the Christmas spirit, we have you covered!
On Friday, Nov. 30, the City of Biloxi will kick off the holiday season with the Children's Christmas Parade and Town Green Tree Lighting will roll at 6 p.m., featuring kindergarten through fourth grade age children riding in hay wagons in celebration of Christmas. The parade begins on Howard Avenue, traveling east and turning south on Reynoir, then going east on Jackson, south on Lameuse Street and ending at the Biloxi Town Green. The festivities continue on the Town Green after the parade with the city's annual lighting of the Christmas tree. Santa will also be making an appearance.
On Saturday, cities from one end of the Coast to the other will have community-wide holiday events. From boat parades to firework shows and even real snow, there is a lot happening in South Mississippi this weekend!
Here’s a list of events happening Saturday, Dec. 1:
Christmas in the City is happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the city's downtown arts district, which is at Rue Magnolia and Water Street. Enjoy choirs, bands and dancers, pictures with Santa, and special Biloxi pusharatas. Find the perfect gift at the many vendors tables that will be set up.
Biloxi's Christmas on the Water Boat Parade and Fireworks Show will feature boats decorated in full holiday decor. The procession of watercraft will make its way through the Biloxi Channel along Highway 90 beginning at 6 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the parade. The best places to watch the boats are between the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor and Casino Row or between the Biloxi Lighthouse and Beau Rivage.
Breakfast with Santa will be held at two different locations in Biloxi. Children can visit with Santa from 8-10 a.m. at Half Shell Oyster House and enjoy pancakes, sausage and a drink. Admission is $5. Also from 8-10 a.m. is the Salvation Army's Kroc Center Breakfast with Santa. Admission is $5 for that event, as well.
Gautier's Lights and Lagniappe on the Bayou will kick off the holiday season with a winter wonderland snow party. The festivities will continue with a pet parade, Elf on the Bayou, appearances by Rudolph and the Grinch, a children's craft area, and pictures with Santa. The day will end the city's Christmas tree lighting, a fireworks show, and an outdoor movie showing of "Santa Clause 3."
The Gautier Rotary Club's annual Christmas Parade will roll at 1:30 p.m. The parade will line up at the intersection of William Payne Adams Blvd. and Dolphin Drive. It will head east on Dolphin Drive to Gautier-Vancleave Road, head south to Highway 90 and west back to Beasley Road.
The Bay St. Louis Christmas Parade and Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival will kick off at at 11 a.m. when the parade rolls It starts at Necaise and Main and heads to Beach Blvd, ending at The Depot District, where the festival will be held. Enjoy pictures with Santa, the Dream Castle Bounce Village, H&H Express Train, and live Christmas music.
Moss Point's Christmas by the River will be held along the riverfront beginning at 10 a.m. Kick off the day with breakfast with Santa then stay and enjoy food, music, prizes, and Christmas stories. The city's Christmas Parade rolls at 3 p.m. from the Southgate Mall to the Riverfront. That will be followed by the city's annual Boat Parade.
D'Iberville's annual Santa's Workshop will be held beginning at noon on the D'Iberville Town Green, located at 10004 Central Ave. The event is free but a donation of a non-perishable food item is requested. The Children's Walking Parade will start at 4:30 p.m., leaving from Warrior Stadium. After the parade, the city will hold its annual Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m.
Picayune's Christmas in the Commons will begin at 3 p.m. with a showing of "The Santa Clause" outdoor at Crosby Commons. After that movie, the city will light its Christmas tree at 5 p.m. Then, another holiday movie, "Elf," will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Gulfport's Sugar Plum Saturday and Christmas Parade will begin downtown at 3 p.m. in the park of the Hancock Whitney Bank on 14th Street. Visit with Santa, take "elfie selfies," decorate gingerbread cookies, play reindeer games and more! At 6 p.m. the Christmas parade will roll, beginning at the intersection of 24th Ave. and 17th St. The parade will turn westbound on 14th St., south on 27th Ave., eastbound on 13th St., south at Hwy. 49 and proceed into Jones Park, where the Harbor Lights Winter Festival fun will continue.
For events that are happening throughout the month of December, you might want to check out some of these!
Gulfport's Harbor Lights Winter Festival is happening now through Dec 30 at Jones Park. Whether you are going for the spectacular light show or to visit Santa in his village, there's so much to do. Take a "elfie selfie" at stations set up throughout the park, enjoy hot chocolate and other yummy treats, or take a spin on any of the other holiday-themed rides. The festival is open each night from 5:30 to 9:30. Little ones under the age of 5 get in free.
Bellingrath Gardens' Magic Christmas in Lights is open through the end of the year. The gardens, which spread out over 65 acres, is covered with around three million lights, forming beautiful displays. The gardens are located at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore, AL, just over the Mississippi state line.
The Model Railroad Museum is hosting its annual 36 Days of Christmas now through Christmas Eve. With snow dusted trees and more than one-million lights, the train museum has been turned into a winter wonderland. The museum will have special events to celebrate the holiday season, including movie nights, karaoke and visits from Santa. The museum is open from 5 -9 p.m., seven days a week until Christmas Eve. The museum is located at 504 Pass Road in Gulfport. The historic Bellingrath home is also open to tours.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.