Christmas on the Coast: Cities kick off the holiday season

Gulfport's Harbor Lights Winter Festival is happening now through Dec 30 at Jones Park. Whether you are going for the spectacular light show or to visit Santa in his village, there's so much to do. Take a "elfie selfie" at stations set up throughout the park, enjoy hot chocolate and other yummy treats, or take a spin on any of the other holiday-themed rides. The festival is open each night from 5:30 to 9:30. Little ones under the age of 5 get in free.