Army Corps of Engineers to invest $22.5 million in Mississippi projects

The FY2019 Work Plan funding is on top of the more than $73.3 million already included in the FY2019 Energy and Water Development bill for projects in Mississippi. Signed into law in late September, Hyde-Smith supported appropriations for 28 authorized Corps of Engineers projects in Mississippi, including $29 million for Mississippi River and Tributaries flood control and navigation projects and $44.3 million for operation and maintenance of 13 authorized projects, such as the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway ($27.9 million) and harbors at Gulfport ($3.2 million), Pascagoula ($6.1 million), Biloxi ($1.74 million) and Rosedale ($935,000). None of the harbor maintenance funding was included in the budget request.