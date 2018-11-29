WLOX Editorial: Celebrating the Port of Gulfport

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Port of Gulfport is hitting a significant milestone this week. Thirteen years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the $570 million restoration and expansion project is complete.
This was a major undertaking. The elevation is now 14 feet above sea level; a big safeguard from any future storm surge. The upgrades in port infrastructure are paying off as a point of international trade. Cargo operations last year broke all-time records, 28% higher than the year before, at more than 2.5 million tons of cargo.
The port of Gulfport is now one of 17 strategic seaports in the nation for our military. The growth and expected continuing expansion of the port are certainly good for the coast, the state and region.
We look forward to continued success and growth as a part of the success and growth of the South Mississippi economy.
