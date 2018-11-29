Warmer and cloudy for now. Thunderstorms late Friday.

A warmer pattern in store for the rest of the week: afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. For the most part, skies will be cloudy today and tonight and tomorrow with only a little rain. Then, downpours arrive after dark on Friday night and will peak around midnight Friday night. There will be a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms overnight with damaging straight-line wind the primary threat but a few tornadoes possible too. A few downpours will linger before sunrise Saturday. Then, the showers gradually end by Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening through Sunday morning should be dry. Then a cold front brings more rain showers for late Sunday into Monday. Much cooler and significantly drier air will arrive for next Tuesday and Wednesday with mornings as cold as the 30s and afternoons only as warm as the 50s.