Uganda diverted weapons to South Sudan, new report says

South Sudan's information minister Michael Makuei Lueth rejected the findings as fake. "We don't even have money to buy arms and now we need money for the peace agreement," he told the AP. He added: "How can they pass an arms embargo and expect others to abide by it? If the EU has passed an arms embargo that's up to them, but we in African countries, we're not a member of the EU and we're not bound by it."