Police searching for armed robbery suspect

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a Thursday robbery.
According to Chief David Allen, around 3:45 p.m., Advance Loan, located at 222 U.S. 90, was robbed. The suspect showed a silver revolver and demanded cash from the registers.
Police said the suspect wore blue gloves during the incident and was only in the store for about 40 seconds.
No one was injured during the incident. Police said the suspect left the scene heading west on foot.
Anyone with information regarding the incident, including clues to the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-255-9191.
