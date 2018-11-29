Oyster season now open for the next seven days

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Oyster fishermen were out on the water bright and early Thursday morning after marine officials opened the season back up for a seven-day harvest.
Officials with the Department of Marine Resources said the western portion of the Mississippi Sound would be open from sunrise Thursday, Nov. 29, for one week.
The conditionally approved areas are:
- Area II “A” – This area includes Pass Christian Tonging Reef.
- Area II “B” – This area includes St. Stanislaus and Waveland reefs.
- Area II “E” – This area includes Henderson Point Reef.
- Area II “F” – This area includes Pass Christian Reef.
- Area II “G” – This area includes Pass Marianne Reef.
These reefs will open for a maximum of seven days harvest with a 30% quota by area. The initial commercial oyster tonging vessel daily limit is 15 sacks and the commercial oyster dredging vessel daily limit is 20 sacks.
For more information, call the MDMR Oyster Hotline at 228-374-5167 or 1-800-385-5902.
The state Commission on Marine Resources met Wednesday for its monthly meeting. There, they discussed re-opening oyster season, which was originally set to open Nov. 10. The season was delayed due to excess rainfall, which caused unsafe water samples.
