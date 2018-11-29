Notorious serial killer linked to murder of Jackson 16-year-old

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The FBI is linking the man among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history to an unsolved murder here in Jackson.
The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program says Samuel Little confessed to killing a 16-year-old black man in Jackson in 1984.
Little is currently in prison in Texas, where he has confessed to 90 murders across the country.
Little is accused of murdering three women in Harrison County, one woman in Jackson County, and one woman in Lee County.
According to WLOX, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Little has been charged with the murders of Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson, two women who were killed in December 1992. Earlier this month, Little was charged with the murder of Julia Critchfield, who was murdered in 1978.
Jackson police say they are aware of the FBI’s findings and are looking into the matter.
