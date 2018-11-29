Nation takes notice of Mississippi’s prison reform

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -A federal prison reform initiative called the First Step Act is being debated in Congress. Meanwhile, Washington D.C. is taking notice at what has happened in Mississippi concerning prison reform.
On Monday, President Donald Trump hosted a roundtable discussion in Gulfport during his visit to the Gulf Coast. Prison reform is on the president’s mind these days, with good reason.
“What we’ll have here is communities will be safer by helping inmates gain the skills that they need to obtain jobs and stay out of prison after they are released,” the president said.
In Mississippi, judges now have more sentencing discretion. People can’t be jailed for non-payment of fines, and non-violent offenders are released earlier on parole. The prison population has gone down significantly.
“What they did for us is they left intact our ability to deal with these dangerous offenders and keep them in prison but opened the door for more people to be eligible for alternative sentencing," said incoming Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath.
Change was needed in the Magnolia state, according to the commissioner of the Department of Corrections Pelecia Hall.
“There had to be a shift in our focus from true incarceration to rehabilitation and re-entry," Hall said. "We’ve done tremendous efforts in Mississippi with our criminal justice reform legislation that we passed in 2014.”
Senators are watching our lead, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
“If you keep doing the same old thing, you’re going to get the same old outcome, and the people in Mississippi showed us if you do something different you’ll probably get a better outcome," he said.
Churches are also involved in the movement.
“Nothing could be more central to the gospel than helping those being restored and being and finding a place in society that’s productive," said Ron Matis, political director for Mississippi District United Pentecostal Church.
Along the way, minds have been changed as well, including that of Marshall Fisher, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.
“We realize now in law enforcement that we can’t arrest our way out of this situation," Fisher said. "We realize there are people that need to be in prison, but for the most part there are a lot of people out there that we can put back on the street with investment in transitional housing.”
The president is firmly behind this reform movement.
“I would say that a lot of people have changed their minds. I mean my mind was never made up one way or the other. My mind was just on very strong law and order. But this is actually a part of it,” President Trump told the gathering.
The First Step Act has been passed by the House of Representatives. President Trump is pushing for a vote in the Senate by the end of the year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.