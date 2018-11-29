Memorial Hospital elects 2019 officers for board of trustees

November 29, 2018 at 10:28 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:28 AM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital has announced the newly-elected officers for the board of trustees. The officers were elected at the board meeting on Nov. 26.

David White, Memorial Hospital 2019 Chairman
David White, Memorial Hospital 2019 Chairman (Photo source: Memorial Hospital)

David White was re-elected chairman and was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Gary Fredericks was elected vice chairman and appointed by the City of Gulfport. Carlos Bell was elected secretary/treasurer and appointed jointly by both Harrison County and the City of Gulfport.

Gary Fredericks, Memorial Hospital 2019 Vice Chairman
Gary Fredericks, Memorial Hospital 2019 Vice Chairman (Photo source: Memorial Hospital)

Other members of the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees include: A.J.M. “Butch” Oustalet, III, Carrolyn Hamilton, Richard “Ric” Williams, and Dr. Thad Carter.

Carlos Bell, Memorial Hospital 2019 Secretary/Treasurer
Carlos Bell, Memorial Hospital 2019 Secretary/Treasurer (Photo source: Memorial Hospital)

Memorial is a multi-specialty medical complex jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport-West Harrison County Hospital District. The board of trustees is composed of seven trustees, three of whom are named by the City of Gulfport; three by the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County, Mississippi; and one named jointly by both the city and the county.

