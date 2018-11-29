Memorial Hospital elects 2019 officers for board of trustees

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital has announced the newly-elected officers for the board of trustees. The officers were elected at the board meeting on Nov. 26.
David White was re-elected chairman and was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Gary Fredericks was elected vice chairman and appointed by the City of Gulfport. Carlos Bell was elected secretary/treasurer and appointed jointly by both Harrison County and the City of Gulfport.
Other members of the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees include: A.J.M. “Butch” Oustalet, III, Carrolyn Hamilton, Richard “Ric” Williams, and Dr. Thad Carter.
Memorial is a multi-specialty medical complex jointly owned by the City of Gulfport and the Gulfport-West Harrison County Hospital District. The board of trustees is composed of seven trustees, three of whom are named by the City of Gulfport; three by the Board of Supervisors of Harrison County, Mississippi; and one named jointly by both the city and the county.
