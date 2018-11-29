Local dogs and puppies headed to new homes

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -It’s a journey that started in Kiln and will end up in the Northeast.
Thursday, 18 dogs and puppies were on their way to their new homes thanks to the friends of the Hancock County Animal Shelter, who are taking the animals on the first leg of their trip to the Northeast.
“We rely on rescue transports to move dogs and other animals from this area,” said Denise Hines, one of the drivers for the Friends of the Hancock Co. Animal Shelter. “They have less animals in the Northeast, so we transport some of ours there.”
They will be met in Madison by drivers with the Animal Rescue Front, a trusted partner since 2005 immediately following Hurricane Katrina. The dogs and puppies will be driven straight through to the Northeast. Many of the dogs have already been adopted.
“It’s bittersweet for us because we’ve spent time with these animals," Hines said. “But when you see the adoption pictures up north, it makes it all worthwhile.”
