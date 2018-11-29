Groundbreaking ceremony at MGCCC Jefferson Davis

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is celebrating the addition of a new building that puts technology and the arts in the spotlight.
Ceremonial shovels marked the official groundbreaking of the Immersive Media Performing Arts Center (iMPAC) at MGCCC’s Jefferson Davis Campus on Wednesday.
With a focus of innovation, the 54,000 square foot center will introduce an entertainment technology and game design program to students. The center also includes a 1,200 seat theater that will host performances ranging from classical music concerts to Broadway shows.
This is exciting news for the JD Players, a group of MGCCC students who put together theater productions year round. As more schools push for science and math education, Stephanie Hartley says she appreciates MGCCC’s emphasis on performing arts.
“Yes, you’re very active. You exercise more with sports, but with theater, it can have a very positive impact on mental health," said Hartley.
Fellow actor Bradley Coleman says the new center will put the school’s performing arts program back in the spotlight.
He said, “It’s going to be such a gorgeous building. You know, that always grabs attention. So, it’ll get people interested, and even if they don’t know, they’ll ask questions.”
School leaders say merging technology and the arts will help train today’s students for the jobs of the future. Construction on MGCCC’s new performing arts center is expected to be finished by May 2020.
