Donations needed to help homeless deal with cold weather

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The coldest months are still ahead, and a Coast charity organization wants to make sure everyone is prepared.
Leslie Granberry with Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty and Catherine Riemann with Supreme Lending are stepping up to help those without homes.
“It’s just so sad that we have such a huge homeless population, and they don’t have warm homes to go to,” said Riemann.
Granberry and Riemann are collecting supplies for the homeless like tents, blankets, coats and socks.
Those items will be handed out on Saturday morning as part of Gulf Coast Community Ministries Camping for Hope. The things being collected could make a huge difference during cold weather.
“The things we take for granted, we walk outside at night on a chilly night and put on a warm coat and boots, they don’t have that,” said Riemann. “They just need the basic comforts, and sometimes they don’t have that.”
The homeless will also receive a warm breakfast and a haircut during Camping for Hope taking place in the empty lot on Hwy. 90 in Gulfport between Shaggy’s and St. Peter’s by the Sea Episcopal Church.
Donations will be handed out starting at 8:00 a.m. To meet the needs of all those expected, Granberry and Riemann are hoping others will pitch in.
“It takes all of us to get the items together and pull together and help our homeless community,” said Granberry.
Children's clothing items are also needed.
You can drop off donations until Friday at 5:00 p.m. at at Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty 9153 Lorraine Rd. Gulfport or Supreme Lending 1611 24th Ave. Suite A Gulfport.
For more information on Camping for Hope visit here or call 228-697-5161.
