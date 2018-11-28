Wells scores 25 as East Central handles Gautier 54-31

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) - Auburn signee Sania Wells turned in another marquee performance for East Central (6-0) Tuesday night, leading the Hornets past Gautier 54-31 for a road victory. Wells scored 25 point in three quarters, sitting out the fourth with the game in hand.
In other girls basketball scores around the Coast, Harrison Central escaped Faith Academy 50-46 while D’Iberville handled Hancock.
There were a pair of boys basketball overtime thrillers in South Mississippi Tuesday night, as St. Martin outlasted West Harrison 47-46 while D’Iberville held off Hancock 67-47.
