Waveland getting ready for municipal elections

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - The city of Waveland is getting ready for its municipal elections on December 4. Residents will vote in a Mayor race, as well as four Board of Alderman races.
The candidates in the Mayor race include:
- Tommy Longo (I)
- Mike Smith (D)
- Jay Trapani (I)
The candidates for Alderman Ward 1 include:
- Jeremy Burke
- Jay Fountain
- Henry Tebbe
The candidates for Alderman Ward 2 include:
- Laronne O. Lewis Sr.
- Bobby Richardson
The candidates for Alderman Ward 3 include:
- Shane Lafontaine
- Don M. Siebenkittel
The candidates for Alderman Ward 4 include:
- Sarah Cure Clark
- Mark Kidd
- Brice L. Phillips
- Charles Piazza
All wards will vote at the fire department on Coleman Avenue.
