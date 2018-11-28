Waveland getting ready for municipal elections

By Annie Johnson | November 28, 2018 at 3:47 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 3:48 PM

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - The city of Waveland is getting ready for its municipal elections on December 4. Residents will vote in a Mayor race, as well as four Board of Alderman races.

The candidates in the Mayor race include:

  • Tommy Longo (I)
  • Mike Smith (D)
  • Jay Trapani (I)

The candidates for Alderman Ward 1 include:

  • Jeremy Burke
  • Jay Fountain
  • Henry Tebbe

The candidates for Alderman Ward 2 include:

  • Laronne O. Lewis Sr. 
  • Bobby Richardson

The candidates for Alderman Ward 3 include:

  • Shane Lafontaine 
  • Don M. Siebenkittel

The candidates for Alderman Ward 4 include:

  • Sarah Cure Clark
  • Mark Kidd
  • Brice L. Phillips
  • Charles Piazza

All wards will vote at the fire department on Coleman Avenue.

