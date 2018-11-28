A warming trend begins today

Even through this morning was frosty, we’re going to be warming up today. Highs will be near 60 this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures this evening will only fall near 50. With southerly winds off the Gulf, we may actually warm up near 60 by Thursday morning.
A little more cloud cover is expected by Thursday afternoon, and we may see a few showers. Highs will be near 70. We’ll be even warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Most of the day looks dry, but a system will be moving in from the west that evening. We may see showers and a few storms late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Most of the rain will exit by Saturday afternoon, and we’ll remain in the 70s. We could have a few more showers on Sunday, but temperatures should remain in the 70s.
