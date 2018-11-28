Texas women arrested in Ulta Beauty store thefts

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two women accused of taking $50,000 worth of makeup and perfume in four states went before a judge in Madison Tuesday afternoon.
Margo Norris and Mickeiko Edwards were arrested after they were accused of taking almost $5,000 worth of makeup and perfume from the Ulta Beauty store on Grandview Boulevard, then leading authorities on a chase up I-55.
Loss prevention officers at Ulta Beauty say they had been tracking the two for several days.
They’re accused of also taking $11,000 worth of merchandise from stores in Flowood and Monroe, Louisiana on Monday.
“They get a couple bags and they just walk around start dropping the high end perfumes and things in their bags real quickly then rush out the door," explained Investigator Chuck Harris with the Madison Police Department. "From what we understand, by working with asset protection, just yesterday alone these two ladies were responsible for approximately $18,000 in theft between Monroe, Flowood and Madison.”
During their initial appearances, bond was set at $405,000 for Margo Norris. Prosecutors said they researched her arrest history and it was 20 pages long.
Mickeiko Edwards received a bond of $150,000.
The two are also wanted for stealing $20,000 worth of make-up and perfume from stores in Arkansas.
All of the items they took were recovered in the vehicle they were driving at the time of their arrest.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.