South Mississippi residents encouraged to give input on affordable housing

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Residents are encouraged to provide their input on affordable housing through a gathering in Biloxi or through an online survey.
The study is intended to identify barriers to fair housing choice and propose recommendations to address those barriers, according to the City of Biloxi.
The gathering will be at the Dr. Frank G. Gruich Sr. Community Center on 591 Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Wednesday, December 5th, and the survey can be found here.
The Coast entitlement communities and local housing authorities include: Biloxi, Gulfport, Moss Point, Pascagoula, Biloxi Housing Authority, Mississippi Region 8 Housing Authority, and Bay Waveland Housing Authority. These communities are currently conducting the fair housing study known as the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.
This study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a condition for receiving federal housing and community development funds.
